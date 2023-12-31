Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pinterest from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.97.

NYSE:PINS opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.75, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $269,483.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,932 shares of company stock worth $3,597,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

