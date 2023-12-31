Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

PXD opened at $224.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

