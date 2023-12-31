Polymath Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Polymath has a total market cap of $170.48 million and $19,225.83 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00173364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18235174 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,174.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.