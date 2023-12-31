Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Pool makes up 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Pool by 110.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Pool by 9.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.82.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.71. The stock had a trading volume of 201,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,306. Pool Co. has a one year low of $296.89 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

