Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $72.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.07 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

