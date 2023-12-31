PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 186 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $82.04 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

