PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 669 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.