Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Critical Comparison

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AVITA Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 27.16 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -6.11 AVITA Medical $34.42 million 10.18 -$26.67 million ($1.33) -10.32

Analyst Ratings

AVITA Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Profound Medical and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67 AVITA Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profound Medical currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.96%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.42%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.13% AVITA Medical -74.16% -45.82% -37.60%

Volatility & Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Profound Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a platform technology allows for the preparation and delivery of spray-on skin cells to regenerate natural healthy epidermis, as well as to use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

