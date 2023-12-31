Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.27.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

