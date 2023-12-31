Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.30. 2,938,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.