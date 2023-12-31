Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Public Storage stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.00. 558,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,675. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.34.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.