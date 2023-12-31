Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at $122,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
