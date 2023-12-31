Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Decreased by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up approximately 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.