Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $95.53 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,549.30 or 0.99978434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012041 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010960 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00182984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09504107 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,177,392.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.