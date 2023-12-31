Reviewing Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skyworth Group and Sony Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Skyworth Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworth Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sony Group has a consensus target price of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.62%. Given Sony Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sony Group is more favorable than Skyworth Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A Sony Group 7.55% 12.35% 2.71%

Dividends

This table compares Skyworth Group and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Skyworth Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.2%. Sony Group pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Skyworth Group pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sony Group pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skyworth Group and Sony Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A $0.54 0.74 Sony Group $12,476.89 billion 0.01 $6.93 billion $5.05 18.75

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworth Group. Skyworth Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sony Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Skyworth Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sony Group beats Skyworth Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworth Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services. It is also involved in the property development and holding; trading of consumer electronic products; and sale and installation of photovoltaic power station for residential use, as well as financing and treasury management activities. In addition, the company engages in the maintenance and repair of home appliances; construction development business; financial leasing; and macro logistics services, as well as operates industrial parks. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited and changed its name to Skyworth Group Limited in June 2019. Skyworth Group Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operation of television networks and direct-to-consumer streaming services; operates a visual effects and animation unit; and manages a studio facility. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, as well as compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; recording media, and storage media products; and life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.