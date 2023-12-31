Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 9,961 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.