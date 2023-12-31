Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

