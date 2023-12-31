Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $86.76 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

