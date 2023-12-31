Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $53.95 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.77%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

