Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $215,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.77%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

