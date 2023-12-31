Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 753.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $825.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.