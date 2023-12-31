Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

SBIO stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

