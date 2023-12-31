Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 42,532 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 771.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

