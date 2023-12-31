Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 3,834 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

