Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 4,084 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,559,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,327 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 450,654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 392,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 392,069 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,210.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,786,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

