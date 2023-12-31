Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 46,527 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
