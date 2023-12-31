Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires 904 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.67. 812,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.61 and its 200-day moving average is $231.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $259.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.