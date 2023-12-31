Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

