Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 197 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.25. 1,270,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

