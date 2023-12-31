Rosenbaum Jay D. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 132,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,700,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,742,000 after buying an additional 63,228 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 938,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 131,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 10,314,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

