RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
Shares of RPT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $13.78.
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
