RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of RPT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

RPT Realty Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.