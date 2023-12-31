Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Up 173.3% in December

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWAYZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

