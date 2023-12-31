Safe Hits 1-Day Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00004393 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $38.93 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00138569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042991 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00025513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.87108581 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

