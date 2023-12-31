Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $10.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.22. 160,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,372. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $461.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

