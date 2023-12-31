Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

SNY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.