Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Tops $96,823.88

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $30.41 million and $96,823.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.65 or 0.05411124 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00092589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00032661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00025614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,596,668,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,038,991 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

