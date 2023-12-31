Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock remained flat at $33.73 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 787,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,268. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

