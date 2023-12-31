Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. 271,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,834. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

