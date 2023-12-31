Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $56.40. 2,048,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

