Seele-N Price Reaches $0.0000 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Seele-N has a market cap of $577,186.51 and approximately $877.99 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,406.36 or 0.99969888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012033 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010975 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00187133 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021681 USD and is up 898.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

