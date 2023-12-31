Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the November 30th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

SLNA remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Selina Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Selina Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

