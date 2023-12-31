SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SGSOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SGSOY stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. SGS has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

