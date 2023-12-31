Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 689 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,346,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218,064. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $75.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

