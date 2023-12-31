Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $211,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $660.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.