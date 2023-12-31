Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,769. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

