Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 2,335,056 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

