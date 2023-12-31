Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

