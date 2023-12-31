Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $75.72. 722,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile



MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

