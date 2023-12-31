Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.51%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

