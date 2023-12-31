Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.83 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.78. 488,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,955. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

